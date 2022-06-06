Winnipeg crews rescue youth carried downstream in Red River

Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) rescued a youth, who was found being carried by the current in the Red River on Sunday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., the WFPS received a report of a youth in the Red River, between Victoria Crescent and South Drive. The witness said the youth was holding onto a log as he was carried downstream by the river’s current.

Members of the WFPS water rescue team went to the scene, where they launched their Zodiac boat from St. Vital Park. Crews found the youth north of Tod Drive, about a kilometre from where he was first seen.

The youth was taken into the safety boat and brought to shore just after 6:20 p.m. Paramedics took the boy to the hospital in stable condition.

It is unknown how the youth got into the water and how long he was in the river before the rescue.

Christopher Love, the water smart and safety management coordinator with Lifesaving Society Manitoba, said people are still being advised to stay off the water because it is very high and moving quickly.

"Although it is warm for the air temperature, it's not necessarily the best time to go into the water because the water conditions are unpredictable and unsafe," said Love.

He said if people will be out near water with young children, he suggests that they be within arm lengths at all time.

"Those small children will be fascinated by water and so you need to be able to grab them anytime if they end up in difficulty."

Love noted if you see someone in the river, you should call 911 right away and then you should find something that can float and throw it to them.

"It's important that you are tossing or reaching that out to them, and you are not going in the water yourself."

According to the City of Winnipeg, the WFPS responded to 150 rescue water calls in 2021.

Parents, guardians and educators are asked to speak to kids about the dangers of river banks, streams, drainage ditches and retention ponds.

The city also offered the following safety tips: