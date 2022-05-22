Winnipeg crews respond to fire at Main Street hotel

Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) extinguished a fire at a Main Street hotel on Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the incident at a hotel in the 700 block of Main Street just after 9:40 a.m.

Extra crews were sent to the scene due to the risks associated with a fire at a large, occupied building.

When crews got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the building and launched an interior attack. Crews had the fire under control by 9:56 a.m., and made sure all hotspots were extinguished.

According to the City of Winnipeg, the hotel’s sprinkler system went off, which helped to stop the fire from spreading.

Some people inside the hotel got out before the WFPS arrived, while crews helped others get out.

No one was hurt, and a Winnipeg Transit bus came to the scene to provide a temporary shelter.

Two cats were also saved from the building, with the Animal Services Agency coming to help.

Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services helped 15 people find temporary accommodations.

The suite where the fire started sustained fire, smoke and water damage, and other suites in the building also suffered water and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there are no damage estimates at this time.