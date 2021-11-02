Winnipeg crime prevention groups receive city funding

Nearly two dozen Winnipeg organizations have been selected as the recipients of funding that will help with safety and crime prevention projects.

Mayor Brian Bowman made the announcement on Tuesday, noting 23 groups will receive the funding for projects through the Community Safety and Crime Prevention (CSCP) program.

“The kinds of initiatives that are targeted through this program are ones that are aimed at reducing preventable crime, increasing communication and knowledge amongst community members, encouraging the reporting of criminal or suspicious activity, improving levels of personal and neighbourhood security, (and) helping to reduce the fear of crime,” Bowman said.

The City of Winnipeg is awarding a total of $100,000 across the 23 groups, with projects approved to a maximum of $5,000 per application.

Some of the groups receiving funding include:

The Bear Clan is the recipient of $5,000 for youth foot patrol equipment;

The Boys and Girls Club is the recipient of $5,000 for a Polson after-school recreation program;

Main Street Project is the recipient of $5,000 for community clean-up;

Fearless R2W is the recipient of $3,116 for Indigenous community safety education; and

Manitoba Women for Women of South Sudan is the recipient of $3,000 for a domestic violence against women program.

A full list of the organizations and their projects can be found online.

Bowman noted that addressing community safety and crime prevention isn’t all about policing.

“There are many complex reasons why people are involved in crime,” the mayor said.

“While many of those reasons involve matters pertaining to health, mental health, housing, and poverty, they do fall under provincial jurisdiction. [However] there is a role for municipal governments.”

The CSCP program was created three years ago to support community activities that improve crime prevention and safety efforts, promote the exchange of information between residents, and build a closer relationship between communities and the Winnipeg police.

During the 2021 intake period for the program, the city received 39 applications.