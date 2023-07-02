Winnipeg cyclist in critical condition after hit and run: Police

A 63-year-old man is in critical but stable condition in hospital after a hit and run Friday evening.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said they were called to the corner of Isabel Street and Notre Dame Avenue around 8 p.m. on June 30.

Responding officers found an unconscious man lying on the roadway. The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later downgraded to critical condition. Police say he remains stable. The involved vehicle fled the scene of the accident before the police arrived.

Investigators learned the man had been cycling across Notre Dame Avenue at Isabel Street against a red traffic signal light when a car hit him.

A heavily damaged grey 2007 Pontiac G6 was found abandoned nearby in the 100 block of Juno Street. Four men were seen running from the vehicle.

Police are asking for the public's help in the investigation. Anyone who may have seen the suspect vehicle around the time of the collision is asked to call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Investigators are also looking for dash camera, home security, or business surveillance footage in the area at the time of the incident.