The City of Winnipeg is looking into how much it would cost to build a composting facility in the city.

A request for proposals, issued on Dec. 14, is asking for a consultant to come up with a cost estimate.

The consultant is required to put together a report that includes a preliminary design for a facility to support the city’s residential food waste collection program.

According to the request for proposals, the consultant will also have to include a breakdown of the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of the facility.

The proposal said the funds available for the contract are $160,000.

The deadline for submissions is Jan. 18, 2021.