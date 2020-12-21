The City of Winnipeg announced on Monday that it will be extending its annual snow route parking ban by two hours.

This means that beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 12 a.m., parking will be prohibited on snow routes between midnight and 7 a.m.

According to the city, it made this decision in response to the recent snow accumulation and to allow for snow clearing.

“Snow routes are a top priority for snow clearing and ice control to ensure that emergency vehicles can navigate quickly and safely around the city,” it said in a news release.

“It’s important that vehicles are not parked on snow routes overnight in order to enable rapid and efficient snow clearing and ice control of these critical routes.”

If someone violates the extended snow route parking ban they can be ticketed $100 (or $75 if paid early) and their vehicle can be towed.

The city noted the extended ban will be in place until snow clearing is finished. At this time, the city said the snow route parking ban will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.

The city urges Winnipeggers to check their streets for snow route signs, and if they are unsure, they can look on the snow route map, the online address lookup tool, the Know Your Zone app, or they can contact 311.