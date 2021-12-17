Winnipeg family still seeking answers in 1970 homicide of Metis girl

A Winnipeg family wants answers in the unsolved death of an 11-year-old Metis girl in St. Vital which occurred almost 52 years ago.

Family members of Geraldine Settee went to the grounds of the Manitoba Legislature on Friday to raise awareness and call for answers in her case.

Geraldine left her home near St. Mary’s Road and Fermor Avenue on New Year’s Day 1970 to buy pop and chips at a nearby store. She never returned home.

Her body was found by her sister in a vacant lot near the family’s home the next day. At the time, police said Geraldine had been stabbed six times.

“It was a brutal crime,” said Glenn Settee, Geraldine’s brother. “It never leaves you.”

Winnipeg police said a youth was charged in 1971 in connection to the homicide, but the charge was stayed by Manitoba Prosecution Services in 1972 because there wasn’t sufficient evidence.

Ryan Settee, Geraldine’s nephew, said recent conversations with Glenn about the death prompted the family to start pushing for justice.

“We’d like real, official answers from the police and Manitoba justice, and the crown to revisit this,” Ryan said.

Winnipeg police said the case is currently assigned to the historical homicide unit and is an open investigation. Officers said they’ve had ongoing discussions with the family to keep them informed about the status of the investigation.

-With files from CTV's Josh Crabb