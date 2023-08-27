Winnipeg fire crews battle two blazes Sunday

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) says one person was taken to hospital after a fire in the city's Weston area.

It was one of two fires WFPS crews responded to Sunday. Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Blake Street just before 11 a.m.

Crew arrived to find smoke coming from the building and attacked from the inside, quickly dousing the flames.

All residents had gotten out of the house before firefighters arrives. Paramedics treated one person at the scene, then took them to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A few hours later – around 1 p.m. - Winnipeg fire crews were called to a high-rise building in the 200 block of Edmonton Street. Due to the life safety risks associated with a high-rise building, crews called a second alarm to bring more trucks to the scene.

With help from the building’s sprinkler system, firefighters attacked the flames from inside the building, declaring it under control within 45 minutes.

Everyone got out safely before crews arrived, no one was injured. A Winnipeg Transit bus was provided for temporary shelter.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire was accidental and related to cooking.

No damage estimates for either fire are yet available.