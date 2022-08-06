Winnipeg fire crews fight two fires overnight

Winnipeg fire crews were busy in the early morning hours Saturday, responding to two blazes in as many hours.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) says the first call came in at 1:24 a.m. Firefighters were sent to a three-storey hotel in the 700 block of Main Street.

Crews arrived to find the building’s sprinkler system had already put out a fire in one of the suites. They made sure all hotspots were out and turned off the sprinkler system.

Most residents of the hotel were able to return to their suites. The City's Emergency Social Services department was called in to help with anyone who was displaced.

Then, at 3:16 a.m., WFPS responded to reports of a fire in a vacant house in the 300 block of Rutland Street.

When they got there, fire crews did find a portion of the house to be ablaze. They attacked the flames, and the fire was under control by 4:29 a.m.

Residents from a neighbouring home were temporarily evacuated. They were able to return to their home once the fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported.

The cause of both fires are under investigation. Damage estimates are not available at this time.