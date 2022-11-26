Winnipeg fire crews put out a pair of fires Saturday

It was a busy Saturday for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) with crews tackling two blazes on opposite sides of the city.

Firefighters were called around 11: 30 a.m. to a single-family bungalow in the 300 block of Kingsbury Avenue in Garden City.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the house. Firefighters attacked from the inside, dowsing the flames by 12:26 p.m.

One person got out safely before crews arrived.

Paramedics assessed them at the scene, but they did not need to be taken to hospital. No one else was hurt.

Investigators say the fire was caused by an electrical failure. The house sustained significant damage.

At 1:48 p.m., WFPS crews responded to a fire in a single-family bungalow in the 1600 block of St. Anne’s Road, just outside the south Perimeter.

Heavy smoke was coming from the house when crews arrived. Firefighters extinguished the fire using water tankers, as it was outside the City of Winnipeg water district. The fire was declared under control at 3:12 p.m.

The two residents of the home were assessed at the scene and taken to hospital in unstable condition.

The house suffered significant damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.