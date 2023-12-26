Winnipeg fire crews save cat in Christmas Eve deep fryer blaze

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) had a busy Christmas, responding to two structure fires less than 12 hours apart.

First, around 9:10 p.m. on Christmas Eve, firefighters responded to reports of a blaze in a one-and-a-half-storey, single-family house in the 700 block of Mountain Avenue.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the home. They attacked the fire from the inside and it was extinguished by 10:37 p.m.

Everyone was able to get out safely. A neighbouring home was evacuated as a precaution. Firefighters found an unresponsive cat inside, but were able to resuscitate it and return it safely to its owner.

The WFPS said the house sustained significant smoke, fire and water damage. The neighbouring house was also damaged on the outside.

Investigators say the fire was accidental, caused by a propane deep fryer being used outside the house. Fire officials are reminding residents that these types of fryers can heat litres of cooking oil to very high temperatures and should be handled with care.

Around 6:50 a.m. on Christmas Day, WFPS crews responded to reports of a fire in a vacant, two-and-a-half-storey house in the 700 block of Broadway.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from the structure and deployed a Flameguard X-Tinguish Fire Suppression Tool to allow for safer access to the flames.

Once fire conditions improved, crews were able to go inside and put out the fire.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and no one was injured. The cause is under investigation.