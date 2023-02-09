Winnipeg fire crews ventilate two hookah lounges in the past year: City

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) has ventilated two hookah lounges in the past year for instances of elevated carbon monoxide, though no evacuations were needed.

City of Winnipeg records show emergency crews were called to a business in the 200 block of Portage Avenue on June 13, 2022, for reports of high CO levels.

"At the scene, crews measured CO readings of 55 parts per million. Crews ventilated the building until the readings were 0 ppm and departed," said a city spokesperson in an email to CTV News.

CO levels above 50 ppm are considered harmful to people when breathed for an extended period of time.

On Oct. 30, 2022, WFPS responded to reports of elevated CO levels in a business offering hookah in the 200 block of Kennedy Street.

Crews measured CO readings of 86 ppm which was confirmed at the scene by Manitoba Hydro. Again the building was ventilated until readings were back to normal.

The city had previously told CTV News that WFPS had not issued any orders to vacate a hookah lounge in the past year. While that information remains true, the city has clarified its response.

"Since the date of your original request, additional records were located. The original information provided is accurate, and we have located more," the city said in an email.

The city said because it does not have a category in its system for business type, the records had to be searched manually for hookah-related incidents.