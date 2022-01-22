Winnipeg firefighters battle commercial building fire

A portion of Logan Avenue was closed Saturday as Winnipeg firefighters responded to an industrial warehouse fire.

WFPS said when fire crews arrived on the scene in the 2000 block of Logan Avenue at 11:12 a.m., the fire in the single-storey building with a mezzanine was well involved.

An offensive attack was launched and the fire was declared under control at 12:36 p.m.

According to the WFPS, most of the people in the building managed to get out before crews arrived, but said some people needed assistance.

No injuries were reported.

A portion of Logan Avenue was closed east of Ryan Street to help with firefighting operations.

The building did suffer extensive fire damage but no damage estimates were available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.