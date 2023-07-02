Winnipeg firefighters respond to 7 fires over Canada Day weekend

It has been a very busy long weekend for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, with firefighters responding to four blazes within a 12-hour period.

First, at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, fire crews were called to the Super 8 Motel in the 1400 block of Niakwa Road East.

The building was full of smoke but everyone got out safely. Paramedics treated one person and took them to hospital in stable condition.

Firefighters attacked the flames from the inside, declaring the fire extinguished at 6:48 p.m.

Then, at 7:53 p.m. WFPS firefighters responded to another hotel fire, this time at the Holiday Inn South in the 1300 block of Pembina Highway.

Crews found smoke inside the building and ensured the fire was out. No injuries were reported.

The fire alarms continued into the early morning hours. Firefighters were out again at 1:40 a.m. on July 2, fighting a fire in a duplex in the 300 block of Pacific Avenue.

WFPS crews made quick work of it, declaring the fire under control at 2:24 a.m.

Paramedics assessed two patients at the scene and took one to hospital in stable condition.

A short time later at 3:48 a.m., fire crews responded to a two-storey side-by-side in the 100 block of Baylor Avenue.

Crews arrived to see smoke coming from the home. They attacked the blaze from the inside, declaring it under control at 4:37 a.m.

Paramedics took one patient to hospital in stable condition. Firefighters also found a dog and two cats inside the house. The City of Winnipeg’s Animal Services Agency responded to help the pets.

This comes after the WFPS responded to three vacant house fires in the previous 24 hours.