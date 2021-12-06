Winnipeg firefighters respond to two house fires in span of two hours

Members of the Winnipeg Firefighter Paramedic Service responded to two separate house fires in less than two hours on Sunday evening.

Crews were called to the first fire just before 4:10 p.m. at a bungalow in the first 100 block of Morley Avenue.

When they got to the scene, crews found smoke and flames coming from the home and proceeded to attack the fire from inside the house. Firefighters declared the fire under control by 5:13 p.m.

Everyone inside the house got out before crews arrived. Residents of a neighbouring house also evacuated as a precaution. No one was hurt in the incident.

Then, firefighters were called to the second fire just before 5:45 p.m. at a house in the 200 block of Leila Avenue.

When crews got to the scene, heavy smoke was coming from the home.

At first, firefighters attacked the flames from inside the house, but when conditions began to deteriorate, they switched to an exterior attack.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 8:19 p.m.

All people inside the house got out safely before crews arrived, and residents inside two neighbouring homes also evacuated as a precaution. No people were hurt in this fire; however, crews found two dogs and two cats in the house, which were all pronounced dead.

The City of Winnipeg’s emergency social services helped the displaced residents find temporary accommodations.

Both of the fires are being investigated and damage estimated are not currently available.