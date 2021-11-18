Winnipeg Folk Festival to return in 2022 following back-to-back cancellations

It has been two years since the Winnipeg Folk Festival has happened in Manitoba due to the pandemic, but in 2022, the music event will return.

Organizers told CTV News that the festival will run from July 7 -10, 2022, and will once again be held at Birds Hill Provincial Park.

"Government-issued proof of full vaccination is required for all in-person shows, including the 2022 Winnipeg Folk Festival," a spokesperson said in an email.

Other protocols that will be in place include increased physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and cashless payment options.

"A Festival mask mandate will be determined closer to the Festival date in following with public health orders."

The festival will also look at hiring performers, artists and vendors from the previous two years who were not able to attend due to the cancellations.

The event has run at Birds Hill Park since 1974.