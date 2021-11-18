Winnipeg Folk Festival to return in 2022 following back-to-back cancellations
It has been two years since the Winnipeg Folk Festival has happened in Manitoba due to the pandemic, but in 2022, the music event will return.
Organizers told CTV News that the festival will run from July 7 -10, 2022, and will once again be held at Birds Hill Provincial Park.
"Government-issued proof of full vaccination is required for all in-person shows, including the 2022 Winnipeg Folk Festival," a spokesperson said in an email.
Other protocols that will be in place include increased physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and cashless payment options.
"A Festival mask mandate will be determined closer to the Festival date in following with public health orders."
The festival will also look at hiring performers, artists and vendors from the previous two years who were not able to attend due to the cancellations.
The event has run at Birds Hill Park since 1974.
-
Pond skater goes through thin ice outside CanmoreAn over eager pond skater found themselves in cold water Thursday.
-
Should B.C. adopt a category rating system for atmospheric rivers?The term "atmospheric river" is new to many British Columbians, but the phenomenon that brought destructive floodwater and landslides is an age-old weather pattern. Now, one expert is urging the government to consider a category system for them, like the ones used for hurricanes and tornadoes.
-
3 charged after prolonged police pursuit and armed carjackingPolice released details of a carjacking and pursuit that spanned from Wetaskiwin, Alta., to the City of Edmonton on Saturday evening.
-
B.C. flooding: Animal rescues continue on flood-stricken Sumas PrairieBattling winds and water, volunteers continue to rescue cattle on the flood-stricken Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford.
-
How Manitoba charities are helping out this pandemic holiday seasonWith December fast approaching, Winnipeg charities are preparing for a busy holiday season.
-
Edmonton-based soldiers deployed to B.C. are 'proud' to help with flood recovery missionA plane filled with Canadian Armed Forces soldiers took off from Edmonton Thursday night, bound for the flooding zone in southern B.C.
-
'Woody in the hood': Winnipeg woman shares her story of meeting Woody HarrelsonA Winnipeg woman got to rub shoulders with a celebrity a few weeks ago in the city.
-
Morgan Rielly, Jack Campbell lead red-hot Maple Leafs over RangersMorgan Rielly scored twice as the red-hot Toronto Maple Leafs downed the New York Rangers 2-1 on Thursday to register their 10th victory in 11 games.
-
Coast Guard monitoring 22 vessels damaged or destroyed in B.C. stormThe Canadian Coast Guard is monitoring a number of vessels on the B.C. coast that have either sunk, run aground, or are simply drifting in the ocean after the storm that brought torrential rain and damaging wind earlier this week.