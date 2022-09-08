Winnipeg gets shout out in Marvel's She-Hulk
Winnipeg is getting some superhero attention.
The city got a mention in the latest episode of Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series streaming on Disney+.
The show follows the life of Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany) as she navigates her life as a lawyer and a superpowered hulk while heading up a superhuman law division.
In the most recent episode which aired Thursday, the title character finds herself on an awkward date with a person who is – apparently – not allowed in Winnipeg anymore.
"No officer, that stroller hit me… and that's how I got a lifetime ban from Winnipeg, Canada," the character says.
Winnipeg's shout out is not the only Canadian connection to the show. She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany is a Canadian actor. She was born in Regina, Sask.
