Winnipeg has its eighth mayoral candidate

There are officially eight candidates running in Winnipeg’s mayoral election

Idris Ademuyiwa Adelakun registered to run for the position on Wednesday.

He joins Chris Clacio, Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Scott Gillingham, Shaun Loney, Jenny Motkaluk, Rick Shone, and Don Woodstock in the mayoral race.

The deadline to register for the election is Sept. 20 at 4:30 p.m.

The municipal and school board elections are scheduled for Oct. 26.

