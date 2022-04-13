Winnipeg high school football coach charged with alleged sexual assaults: police

Winnipeg police have charged a high school football coach with multiple alleged sexual assaults, some dating back to 2004.

Winnipeg police said on Tuesday, the sex crimes unit arrested 51-year-old Kelsey Albert Dana McKay, and charged him with five counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual exploitation, four counts of luring and one count of sexual interference.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.

Police say the charges come after the sex crimes unit was contacted by five adults who reported they had been sexually assaulted between 2004 and 2011 while they had been students and played football at Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate.

The adults reported they had been sexually assaulted by the same man, who police said had initially taught physical education and coached football at Churchill High School, and then at Vincent Massey Collegiate.

Police allege the man 'forged relationships' with the students and communicated regularly with them. Police said the majority of the offences happened at the man's house.

Const. Dani McKinnon, a public information officer with the Winnipeg police, said the length of these relationships varied from months in some cases to years in others.

"He has been a coach for a long time," McKinnon said. "There is always a possibility of other people because the football community is very widespread and the person that we are talking about here has had a very longstanding tenure in the football community."

Winnipeg police say McKay was released on Crown consent with conditions.

Ted Fransen, the superintendent at the Pembina Trails School Division where McKay is currently employed, told CTV News the division was informed of the investigation on Tuesday. Fransen said McKay has since been placed on unpaid administrative leave and is not permitted on any school division property.

"We want to assure the Massey community that we will act as quickly as possible to respond to any developments from this matter and support our students and staff," he said in a statement, adding, "We are cooperating fully with this police investigation."

In a statement to CTV News Winnipeg, the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) said it was advised of the investigation Wednesday morning.

"WSD is cooperating fully with Winnipeg Police Services in their ongoing investigation involving a former teacher with our division," the statement reads. "WSD strongly advocates for safe and caring schools and the well-being of our students, and news of this alleged breach of trust is devastating within our school community."

Winnipeg's minor football community was in shock after learning of the charges. Football Manitoba says all minor coaches in the province are subject to background screening.

“This is not precedented," said Bill Johnson, executive director of Football Manitoba. "This is not something we’ve experienced before in our sport, it’s shocking and disappointing.”

The sex crimes unit is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6245.

Police said other resources are available for survivors at the Winnipeg Police Service Victim Services at 204-986-6350 and Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631.