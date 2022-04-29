Winnipeg high school football coach facing additional sexual assault charges: WPS

A Winnipeg high school football coach previously charged with multiple alleged sexual assaults is now facing additional charges.

Earlier this month, the Winnipeg Police Service said the sex crimes unit arrested 51-year-old Kelsey Albert Dana McKay, and charged him with five counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual exploitation, four counts of luring and one count of sexual interference.

None of those charges have been tested in court.

Police say the charges came after the sex crimes unit was contacted by five adults who reported they had been sexually assaulted between 2004 and 2011 while they were students and played football at Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate.

The adults reported they had been sexually assaulted by the same man, who police said had initially taught physical education and coached football at Churchill High School, and then at Vincent Massey Collegiate.

READ MORE: Winnipeg high school football coach charged with alleged sexual assaults: police

Friday, the WPS said three additional adult survivors contacted the sex crimes unit, reporting similar sexual exploitation and abuse incidents while they were coached at Churchill High School in the 2000s.

Officers said McKay was charged Wednesday with eight new offences including three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation.

None of those charges have been proven in court.

The sex crimes unit continues to investigate.

Anyone who wants to speak to investigators is asked to call 204-986-6245. Other supportive resources can be reached through WPS victim services at 204-986-6350 and the Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger