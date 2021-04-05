Winnipeg home left with significant damage in North End fire

A house in Winnipeg’s North End appears to have been left with significant damage in a Sunday night fire.

Firefighters were on scene of the fire last night in the area of Dufferin Avenue near Arlington Street.

Images from the scene show significant damage to the outside of the house.

The fire in being investigated. There are no details as of yet on the cause of the fire or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. More details to come.