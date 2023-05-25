Winnipeg hospital seeing uptick in ATV injuries in children
A Winnipeg hospital says it's seeing an increase in serious injuries among children related to all-terrain vehicle use.
The Health Sciences Centre’s children’s emergency department has treated 20 patients under the age of 18 since mid-March for ATV-related injuries. The injuries include fractures of the skull, spine, pelvis and jaw, and HSC believes 16 of the patients were not wearing helmets while riding.
“It is absolutely devastating for our care teams when they receive young patients that are seriously injured, particularly when it is the result of something that could have been easily prevented if they had been driving safely and wearing a helmet,” said Dr. Karen Gripp, medical director of HSC’s children’s emergency department, in a statement.
According to Shared Health, 176 children were treated for ATV-related injuries during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, with a third requiring hospital admission.
Shared Health says children under the age of 14 are not allowed to operate ATVs in Manitoba unless supervised, accompanied by and in clear view of a parent or adult authorized by the parent, and properly fastened helmets must be worn at all times.
