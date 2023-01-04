Winnipeg house fire caused by temporary heating
A Winnipeg house went up in flames on Tuesday evening due to temporary heating.
The fire took place just after 7 p.m. at a home in the 5700 block of Roblin Boulevard.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service attended the scene and found heavy smoke coming from the house. Firefighters launched an exterior attack until it was safe for them to go inside. The fire was under control just before 8 p.m.
Crews searched the home and made sure there was no one inside. No injuries were reported.
According to the City of Winnipeg, the fire was accidental and caused by temporary heating in the building while it was under construction. The house sustained moderate damage from the smoke and fire.
The city advises that drivers and pedestrians use caution when in the area because the water used to fight the fire has frozen on the road and made it slippery. The city is monitoring the area and applying sand and de-icing agents as needed.
