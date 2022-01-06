Winnipeg Jets exploring alternate playing sites amid capacity limits in Manitoba
The Winnipeg Jets could be playing home games away from home in the near future depending on how the COVID situation unfolds in Manitoba.
Current public health orders in Manitoba limit capacity for indoor sporting events to 50 per cent or 250 people, whichever is lower. In December the Winnipeg Jets announced no fans would be allowed at games until Jan. 11.
The Jets sent out a survey to season ticket holders Thursday asking how fans would feel if home games were played in another jurisdiction that didn't have restrictions on fan attendance, if restrictions remained in place in Manitoba.
A spokesperson for True North Sports and Entertainment confirmed that the team is, "exploring alternatives to playing in an empty building and are consulting with a number of stakeholders."
The next two home games for the Jets against the Seattle Kraken and Minnesota Wild have been postponed, but no makeup dates have been scheduled by the NHL yet.
-
Missing 45-year-old Brant man found safeOntario Provincial Police say a missing 45-year-old man from Brant County has been found safe.
-
Windsor Regional expecting capacity increase in coming weeksOmicron is spreading rapidly across the province, and in Windsor-Essex the numbers aren’t expected to peak until mid January, according to Windsor Regional Hospital.
-
Niagara Health pauses mandatory COVID-19 vaccination programNiagara Health announced a pause on its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program on Thursday, in the midst of the fast spreading Omicron variant.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan 7-9CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during Ontario’s modified Step 2 restrictions.
-
Two COVID-19 rapid antigen test pop up locations in Ottawa todayCOVID-19 rapid antigen test kits will be available for free at Hazeldean Mall and Rideau Centre in Ottawa on Friday morning.
-
It's even too cold in Calgary for the ice sculptorsFor most Calgarians it's been so cold it hurts to breathe, but it turns out that even for folks who make a living out of snow and ice, this whole cold snap has been a bit much.
-
Some northern libraries open, others curbside only during lockdownLibraries around the region are responding differently to the latest lockdown. Some are staying open, in reduced capacities, while others are only offering curbside pickup.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks declared at hospitals in Orillia, HuntsvilleOrillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital is dealing with two separate outbreaks of COVID-19 with a combined 14 positive cases.
-
Colorado wildfire caused US$513 million in damage: officialsLast week's Colorado wildfire caused at least US$513 million in damage and destroyed nearly 1,100 homes and structures, officials said Thursday as they updated the toll of property lost in the most destructive wildfire in state history.