Winnipeg Jets game in Nashville postponed because of COVID-19

An upcoming Winnipeg Jets game has been postponed due to rising COVID-19 infections in league players.

The Jets were supposed to play the Predators in Nashville on December 21, but that game won’t be going ahead as scheduled.

The Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators are the latest teams to have games postponed until at least December 26, when the NHL completes its holiday break.

The decision was made by the NHL, the players’ association and the clubs’ medical groups.

To deal with rising infections among players and team personnel, the NHL has reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols.

Players will now be tested daily instead of every third day, but they won't need tests on off days.

The league said there could be additional pregame testing on a case-by-case basis when an outbreak occurs within a team.

The game postponements come in addition to new provincial health orders going into effect Tuesday that restrict capacity for gatherings in large venues.

That prompted Canada Life Centre, the home of the Winnipeg Jets, to reduce game day capacity to 50 per cent for four Jets games starting next Tuesday through to January 11.

In a release to season ticket holders True North Sports and Entertainment said they are in the process of determining a seating plan that complies with the new health orders and will relay that information directly to season pass holders.

Sunday’s matinee against the St. Louis Blues hasn’t been affected.

The NHL is in the process of reviewing and revising its regular-season schedule.