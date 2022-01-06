Winnipeg Jets games now a no-go in Saskatoon

In a letter sent to season ticket holders, the Winnipeg Jets put a pin in any plans to bring an NHL game to Saskatoon.

On Thursday the team sent a survey to season ticket holders to see if there was an appetite for seeing the team take to the ice in a jurisdiction with more relaxed COVID-19 measures.

Manitoba has implemented indoor and outdoor gathering limits, with large indoor events capped at 50 per cent capacity, while Saskatchewan has no limits on gathering sizes.

In December, the team announced that due to provincial public health orders limiting large gatherings, no fans would be permitted att home games until at least Jan. 11.

A source within the Jets organization confirmed to CTV News that discussions were underway that could have led to an NHL puck drop in Saskatoon.

However, according to the letter sent to season ticket holders on Friday, 40 per cent of those who responded to the survey were against relocating games.

"Taking into account this important feedback, coupled with a host of other variables, Winnipeg Jets home games will continue to be played at Canada Life Centre," the letter says.

The Jets schedule left open the possibility the team could play a game in Saskatoon against Florida on Jan. 25, and Vancouver on Jan 27.

On Friday morning, a SaskTel Centre representative also confirmed there would be no upcoming NHL games in the city.