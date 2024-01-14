Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness to coach at NHL All-Star Game
It won't just be Connor Hellebuyck representing the Winnipeg Jets at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.
The Jets and NHL announced on Sunday that head coach Rick Bowness will be one of the four coaches to partake in the festivities in Toronto.
The coaches are decided based on the highest winning percentage in each division by Jan. 13.
Winnipeg currently leads the Central Division with a record of 28-10-4, good enough for 60 points and a winning percentage of .714.
The Jets sit second in the NHL standings and have a league-leading 2.29 goals-against per game. The team has allowed three goals or fewer in 32 straight games and has gone 12 straight not allowing more than two goals.
Bowness will be joined by Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet, New York Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette and Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.
The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend will be in Toronto from Feb. 1 to 3.
