Winnipeg Jets release round two playoff schedule

Despite not knowing who they’ll be facing, the Winnipeg Jets now have their round two playoff schedule.

Coming off a four-game sweep of the Edmonton Oilers in round one of the playoffs, the Jets will face off against the winner of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens series.

Here is the schedule for the first four games of the Jets’ round two:

Game one will on Wednesday, June 2 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Game Two on Friday, June 4 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Game three Sunday, June 6 at 5 p.m. CT

Game Four on Monday, June 7 (Time TBD)

If necessary, game five will take place on Wednesday, June 9. Game six, if needed, is scheduled on Friday, June 11 and, if the series requires a game seven, it will take place on Sunday, June 13. The start times of those games have not yet been decided.



If the Leafs wins, the second round series will begin in Toronto. If the Habs win, the series against the Jets will begin in Winnipeg.

The game to decide who plays the Jets in round two is on Monday, with puck drop at 6 p.m. CT.