Winnipeg Jets to play next season at full capacity, require vaccinations for fans
The NHL season is still a few months away, but when the Winnipeg Jets hit the ice, they will have a full crowd cheering them on.
However, to be able to attend, Manitobans will need to be fully vaccinated.
True North Sports and Entertainment announced on Twitter Wednesday that all of its entertainment venues will be selling tickets to full capacity, and also announced the vaccination requirements for events, including hockey games and concerts.
"We will require all employees, event staff, and guests to provide proof of full vaccination," True North said in an online statement.
The organization also noted that most of its season seat holders agree with requiring vaccine proof for Canada Life Centre and Burton Cummings Theatre.
In addition, masks will be required at events, including at Winnipeg Jets games, until further notice.
Under the current public health orders, the province said only fully vaccinated people are allowed to attend professional sporting events. Children who are under 12 can attend if they’re accompanied by a fully immunized person that they live with or are related to.
The Jets play their home opener on Oct. 21, hosting the Anaheim Ducks.
