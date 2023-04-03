Winnipeg Jets unveil plans for Pride Night

The Winnipeg Jets will be celebrating Pride Night on Wednesday when they play host to the Calgary Flames.

The team announced the event Monday, saying players will be wearing special Pride Night jerseys and sticks will have special Pride tape during pre-game warmups.

"The Jets' Pride Night aims to show that all are welcome in hockey and any teammate, coach, or fan who brings passion to the rink should be supported and respected," True North Sports and Entertainment – the owner of the Jets – said in a news release.

CTV News Winnipeg asked the organization if all players will be wearing the jerseys and using the stick tape. The team said those questions would be addressed at practice on Tuesday.

This comes after some players and teams around the NHL have chosen not to wear Pride jerseys during their team's specific Pride Nights.

Notably, brothers Eric and Marc Staal, who both play for the Florida Panthers, opted to sit out warmups and not wear the jerseys, saying it goes against their Christian beliefs.

As for the Jets, all the jerseys and sticks used during the warmup will be auctioned off during Pride Month from June 1 to June 11. The proceeds will go to the You Can Play Project and the Rainbow Resource Centre.

Four organizations will also be set up on the concourse during Pride Night including You Can Play Project and the Rainbow Resource Centre. The other two organizations will be Pride Winnipeg and The Other Skaters Zine.

Rainbow Harmony Project will be performing the Canadian national anthem at Wednesday’s game.