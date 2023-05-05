Winnipeg landfill search feasibility study completed

The federal minister responsible for Crown-Indigenous relations says a study has been completed into whether it's possible for a Winnipeg-area landfill to be searched for the remains of two Indigenous women.

Marc Miller's office did not release any details from the feasibility study and says in a statement that it's being reviewed.

Ottawa provided $500,000 to the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs for studying a search at the Prairie Green landfill.

Winnipeg police said in December that they believe the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are in the landfill north of the city.

But they said that it would be too difficult to search due to the passage of time and a large volume of material deposited at the site.

Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki faces charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of the two women as well as in the killings of Rebecca Contois and a fourth unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.

The partial remains of Contois were found last June in another Winnipeg landfill.

"We are also working with Indigenous leaders and organizations, provincial and territorial governments; and policing partners, to offer support and healing services to families and communities during this difficult time," Miller's office said Thursday.

"We would like to thank the families, community leadership, and AMC for their work, done in a culturally-sensitive and trauma-informed manner -- and keeping at heart the families, survivors, and communities."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2023.