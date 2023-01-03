Winnipeg looking at having owners of vacant properties pay firefighting costs
Owners of vacant homes could soon pay costs related to fighting fires in the empty structures.
A new report at Winnipeg City Hall is recommending changes to a bylaw that would bill a property owner following a blaze.
The report says this is meant to encourage owners to better secure the houses which are prone to criminal activity like vandalism and arson.
“The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service may be able to recover some or all of the costs associated with these repetitive and often avoidable fire incidents,” says the report.
It says between 2019 and 2021 there were 118 fires, with estimated costs of $1.4 million.
The proposed bylaw lists attendance fee amounts to be charged for a district chief and driver at $340 per hour, and for various emergency vehicles at $1,357 per hour.
There will be exemptions for fires that started on another property, are caused by natural disasters, or when a vehicle collides with the building.
The bylaw is set to be voted on at the city’s property committee next week.
