Winnipeg looking at potential new location for off-leash dog park

The City of Winnipeg is exploring its options for a new off-leash dog park in south Winnipeg.

Currently, there are 13 off-leash dog parks in the city, including in the areas of Charleswood, Downtown and in Fort Richmond. However, there isn’t one in Waverley West.

Now, the city is looking into potential locations it can develop in the area, with a price tag of around $500,000.

One of the possibilities is leasing or buying a privately owned plot near South Pointe. Another option is to lease the land near Bridgwater owned by the Pembina Trails School Division.

In order for the city take on either of these options, it will need a funding source and approval from residents in the areas.

The possibility of the off-leash dog park will be discussed next week at the property and development committee meeting.