Winnipeg looking at ways to reduce waste, single-use plastics
The City of Winnipeg is looking into ways it can reduce both single-use plastics and waste in the city.
According to a new report, the city is developing a multi-targeted education campaign aimed at reducing single-use plastics at city facilities.
The campaign will provide guidelines that encourage people to limit or eliminate their use of single-use plastics.
The report will be discussed at an upcoming city committee meeting.
REDUCING WASTE
The city is also looking into reducing waste through composting.
The public service recommends that in 2022, Winnipeg should create a compost support program for food waste collection service providers.
The program would provide service providers with up to $65,000 or advertising credits through News Media Canada to offset the cost of the service and provide a low-income subsidy for those who want to participate but can’t afford to.
Currently, organic materials contribute to about 44 per cent of waste.
