Winnipeg looking for feedback on Eastern Rapid Transit Corridor

The City of Winnipeg is seeking the public’s feedback on the approved Eastern Rapid Transit Corridor route.

In a news release from Friday, the city said it is looking for residents’ thoughts on the conceptual design of the route, which runs through the Point Douglas and Elmwood neighbourhoods.

Last year, city council approved the Winnipeg Transit Master Plan, and, along with it, the Eastern Rapid Transit Corridor route. This includes the location of the corridor’s river crossing as part of the replacement for the Louise Bridge.

Those interested in seeing details of the draft concept for the Eastern Rapid Transit Corridor route can view an online presentation or attend an outdoor event on June 27 from 4p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sutherland Avenue and Gomez Street.

A survey for Winnipeg residents to provide their feedback is open and available until July 15.

The final version of the plan will be used to create more detailed designs for the Louise Bridge and surrounding area.

Currently, there is no timeline for construction on the corridor or Louise Bridge replacement, which are both still subject to council approval and funding.