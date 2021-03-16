The City of Winnipeg is looking into ways to deal with the issue of people producing medical cannabis at home.

On Monday, city hall received a report that looked into medical cannabis production in residential areas, which found the city could set limits on at-home marijuana growth through changes to zoning and neighbourhood livability bylaws.

Now, city councillors have put forward a motion to have the public service get more information on the changes required to amend these bylaws.

The motion also directs the public service to provide more details on options to create a licensing regime that regulates the cultivation of medical cannabis on behalf of other registered users, and to regulate various building systems within properties within a residential zoning designation.

Some homeowners, who are upset with nearby grow-ops, are calling this motion a win.

“We have this continuous smell that’s nauseating, that we can’t even have our children play in the backyard or our grandchildren in my case or our dogs,” said Eddie Calisto-Tavares, who noticed cannabis cultivation in her neighbourhood.

To move forward, city council would need to pass the bylaw changes later this month.