Winnipeg looking to host 2025 Grey Cup
Though the Winnipeg Blue Bombers lost out on a bid to host the 2024 Grey Cup, the city’s mayor is hoping to secure the game in 2025.
Mayor Scott Gillingham has put forward a motion, which asks the executive policy committee (EPC) to consider referring the Winnipeg football club’s request for a non-repayable hosting grant of $950,000 as part of the 2024 multi-year budget process. The club has already confirmed a non-repayable hosting grant of $5.5 million from the Manitoba government.
Gillingham’s motion also wants the city approve a request of $550,000 for ‘value in kind’ services. It adds the financial implication would be included in the 2024 budget.
According to the motion, the Grey Cup will bring over $90 million into the province, along with nearly 13,000 jobs. It notes there could be a number of events around the province during the Grey Cup festival, including events centred around the downtown Winnipeg area.
The motion adds that in 2015, which is the last time Winnipeg hosted the Grey Cup, the city’s outreach programs in schools and around Winnipeg was “unprecedented,” and that this could be recreated six months before the 2025 Grey Cup.
The EPC will discuss the motion for Grey Cup funding on Jan. 17.
