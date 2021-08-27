Winnipeg man arrested following sexual assault on Winnipeg’s river trail

Several hours after issuing a public call to help locate a suspect, Winnipeg police announced Friday they have made an arrest in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl on a city trail earlier this month.

On Friday, police announced they arrested 29-year-old Jordan Andrew Bruyere of Winnipeg on a warrant. He was charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and sexual assault.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

The alleged assault happened on Aug. 8 along the River Trail behind Churchill High School at about 3:45 a.m.

Police say the girl was walking along the trail when she was grabbed by an unknown man and sexually assaulted. The girl broke free and ran for help.

Constable Rob Carver with the Winnipeg Police Service said tips from the public helped them identify the suspect.

Last week, police released surveillance images of a suspect in one of the assaults.

The warrant was announced Friday.

Police have been investigating several sexual assault incidents on the Red River Trail between April and August. Carver said the investigation into the other incidents is ongoing.

“At the moment, we’ve only laid charges regarding the incident at Churchill High School,” he said.

Carver said police are investigating the other assaults on the trail, but there isn’t enough evidence to lay charges.