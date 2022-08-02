Winnipeg man arrested for assaulting Brandon police officer

A 32-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested on Saturday for assaulting an officer with the Brandon Police Service.

The incident began just before midnight, when officers were in the area of Brandon’s Stanley Park due to a complaint that a man had tried to steal something from a taxi.

Officers allege that when they approached a man who matched the description of the suspect, the man became “physically aggressive” with police and then ran away.

Police were able to catch the man a short distance away.

He was arrested for assaulting a peace officer.