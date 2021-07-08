Winnipeg man charged after 3-year-old fatally stabbed

A Winnipeg man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his three-year-old daughter.

At 9:28 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called to reports of an abduction in the Robertson neighbourhood.

Police said it is believed a three-year-old girl was abducted from her mother at knifepoint by her estranged father.

At 9:43 a.m., police arrested the suspect outside of a parked car at King Edward Street and Jefferson Avenue. The girl was found inside the car, where she had been stabbed.

She was transported to hospital, but died from her injuries.

Frank Nausigimana, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder and was detained in custody.

The charge has not been proven in court.