Winnipeg man charged after allegedly throwing a bag of used needles at people: RCMP

A 31-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after he allegedly threw used needles at two people during a disturbance in Thompson.

According to RCMP, officers were called to the disturbance at 11:50 a.m. Monday morning. When they arrived, they determined a man was acting erratically and was confronted when asked to leave the home by people living there.

“The male then threw a bag of used needles at two individuals,” RCMP said in a release. “Nobody was physically injured.”

When the man was taken into custody, the bag of needles was seized and a “homemade edged weapon” was located hidden on him. The man was under conditions to not possess, own or carry any weapon.

Benjamin Wall was arrested and is facing 14 charges, including assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The charges have not been proven in court.