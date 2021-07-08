Winnipeg man charged after truck driven up Manitoba legislature steps

Winnipeg police are providing more details about a truck being driven onto the Manitoba legislature steps Wednesday evening.

Police said a truck was being driven erratically towards the legislature around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators said the vehicle went through several safety cones and accelerated onto the steps.

Once on the steps, police said the driver, a 33-year-old man from Winnipeg, got out of the vehicle in an "agitated state" and police arrested him.

A woman who was a passenger in the truck was also arrested but she was released later without charges.

The man has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance and mischief under $5,000/obstructing enjoyment. The charges have not been proven in court.

Police said the man has been released and he was sent to hospital for a medical assessment.

Const. Jay Murray said they don't believe there was any damage to the Legislative Building and police don't believe the driver of the truck was impaired at the time of the incident.

Murray also explained why there was such a large police presence, approximately 12 officers, that responded to the scene.

"There's been a number of high-profile incidents that have occurred at government buildings over the past year. There was an incident that occurred last July at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. So I think whenever you see an incident like this, you are going to see a significant response," said Murray.

He added police don't believe this was related to any protests connected to the toppling of two statues on Canada Day.

Murray also took a moment to thank the security officers at the Legislature, noting they have had a lot to deal with over the last week.

"I've personally been able to talk to a few of them and they've been absolutely incredible to deal with."