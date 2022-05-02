Winnipeg man charged following fatal hit-and-run in Transcona

A man has been charged with multiple offences including impaired driving in connection with a fatal collision early Sunday morning in Transcona.

The Winnipeg Police Service said a 24-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kildare Avenue West and Bond Street. Police said emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle collision around 2:20 a.m.

Officers said the woman was extracted from her vehicle and taken to hospital in critical condition, but died of her injuries. Police said the driver and occupants of the other vehicle left the scene.

Tyler Scott Goodman, 28, who police said was the driver of the second vehicle, has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, operating a vehicle while impaired causing death and failing to stop at the scene.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.

Officers haven’t identified the victim but a childhood friend told CTV News Winnipeg the woman played university hockey for four years in Alberta. He’s remembering her as an outgoing person who he said will be greatly missed by family and friends.

On Monday, he dropped off a hockey stick at a memorial for the woman that was set up at the intersection Monday. Flowers and stuffed animals surrounded a tree near the site of the fatal crash.

Victoria Huntrods, who lives nearby, doesn’t know the woman but said her partner knows her family.

“It’s very heartbreaking,” Huntrods said. “Their whole group is very heartbroken that this happened. They seem like a very nice family.”

She woke up early Sunday morning just minutes before hearing the sound of the collision.

“A really loud bang and I was just hoping that he hit parked cars and nobody else was going to be hurt,” Huntrods said. “We rushed out to come see if we could help at all. There was already people here.”

Huntrods and another area resident told CTV News Winnipeg they saw people leave the crash site.

The owner of a home whose fence was destroyed in the crash didn’t want to appear on camera but said he heard two loud sounds and felt his house rattle.

Huntrods wanted to come pay her respects to the woman who died. She said many other people have been doing the same.

“There is always the thinking that you could’ve done more to help and it’s tough but at the end of the day there really wasn’t much that we could’ve done,” she said. “It’s a very unfortunate situation.”

Police said the traffic division continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-7085.