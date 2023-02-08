Winnipeg man charged following spree of robberies, break-ins since November: police

A 32-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested in connection with more than two dozen robberies and break-ins in parts of the city since November.

At the start of November, the police service’s major crimes unit began the investigation into a man investigators believed was involved with multiple robberies and commercial break and enters. The incidents took place from Nov. 21, 2022, to Feb. 3, 2023.

Police said the robberies took place at multiple locations including the 800 block of Leila Avenue, the 1600 block of Kenaston Boulevard, the 700 block of Empress Street, the 1900 block of Bishop Grandin Boulevard, the 1000 block of Gateway Road, and the 1600 and 1500 blocks of Regent Avenue, among others.

During the robberies, police said multiple items were stolen including snowblowers, fireplaces, fire extinguishers, cash and other merchandise. In two instances, police alleged the suspect threatened people with an axe.

Police said the total value of cash and items stolen was more than $30,000, and damages to businesses were estimated at more than $23,000.

Investigators identified a suspect believed to be involved with the 25 incidents and arrested him at a home in the 200 block of Simcoe Street.

Police also applied for search warrants at the Simcoe Street home and another home in the 200 block of Jamison Street. Police said clothing the suspect allegedly wore during the offences were found inside the homes and taken as evidence.

The suspect has been charged with resisting a peace officer and break and enter with intent, along with five counts of robbery, nine counts of break and enter and theft, and 10 counts of theft under $5,000.

He was detained in custody.