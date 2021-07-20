Winnipeg man charged for social media threats against feminists, police
Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
A Winnipeg man has been charged for making social media threats against the Winnipeg Police Service and feminists.
On July 19, a number of people reported threatening social media posts to Winnipeg police.
Officers said the posts included threatening messages against women deemed as feminists and police officers. Police note there was also a post threatening to kill a person who responded directly to the threatening posts.
Officers investigated, and identified and arrested a suspect.
Police have charged Justin Peter Bodnarchuk, 39, with three counts of uttering threats to kill or cause bodily harm. None of the charges have been proven in court,
Bodnarchuk is in custody.
-
Toronto International Film Festival to open with 'Dear Evan Hansen'The adaptation of Broadway hit and Tony-winner "Dear Evan Hansen," Edgar Wright's '60s London-themed "Last Night in Soho," and "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" are just a few of the major films coming to the Toronto International Film Festival this September.
-
Camp stove allegedly causes fire along B.C. highway; suspect could be fined more than $1,000A man could be forced to pay more than $1,000 after a fire was started in a ditch along a B.C. highway over the weekend.
-
Police seek witnesses, dash cam footage of deadly dirt bike crashInvestigators are asking witnesses of a deadly collision in Georgina on Sunday to come forward with any information.
-
Next exit to 'Cronwall': Misspelled sign on Highway 417 to be replacedOntario's Ministry of Transportation says a temporary sign on Highway 417 that misspells the name of Cornwall as 'Cronwall' will be replaced.
-
University of Regina hosting hundreds of northern Sask. wildfire evacueesThe University of Regina is hosting more than 450 people from the Shoal Lake Cree Nation and the Red Earth Cree Nation who have evacuated their homes due to wildfires in the area.
-
N.S. election: Tory leader keeps candidate despite 2018 post threatening cyclistsA Progressive Conservative candidate's threatening online rant from 2018 against Nova Scotia cyclists that surfaced this week is "disturbing," says the co-president of the provincial cycling association.
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for Prince Albert, Sask. homicide arrested in NunavutPolice say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a Prince Albert homicide has been arrested in Nunvaut.
-
Funding for youth mental health services in Alberta to be announced Tuesday afternoonAlberta’s government is set to speak on funding that will improve mental health services for youth in the province.
-
4th hybrid BC Ferries vessel clears Panama Canal en route to VictoriaBC Ferries' fourth hybrid electric ship has reached a milestone in its journey from Romania to B.C.