Winnipeg man charged in city’s 22nd homicide of 2022
A Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with a 31-year-old woman’s death over the weekend.
Justin Alfred Robinson, 29, has been charged with second-degree murder and failure to comply with a probation order following the death of Tessa Perry on Saturday. He has been detained in custody and the charge has not been tested in court.
Perry, 31, was found suffering from upper-body injuries in the 100 block of Marlow Court at approximately 10 p.m. on May 28. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she died from her injuries.
Her death is the 22nd homicide in the city this year.
Police are still investigating, and ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
