Winnipeg man charged for sexual assaults and indecent acts at mall, on transit bus

Winnipeg police officers have charged a 33-year-old man in connection to indecent acts and sexual assaults that took place during the month of April on a transit bus and at a Winnipeg mall.

According to police, the first incident took place on April 4, when an unknown man committed an indecent act in front of a female passenger on a Winnipeg Transit bus. Officers added that this indecent act was also within eyesight of other passengers.

Then, on April 20, police said a female shopper at St. Vital Mall had her buttocks grabbed by an unknown man. Officers allege a short time later, a second female shopper had her buttocks grabbed as well.

Police officers have arrested a suspect in connection with all three of these incidents.

Richard Friesen, 33, has been charged with sexual assault and indecent act. None of these charges have been proven in court.

Friesen was released on a court order.

Police encourage anyone who has been a victim of an incident of this nature to call 911 if the situation is urgent or the non-emergency number at 204-986-6222. They can also contact the sex crimes unit directly at 204-986-6245.