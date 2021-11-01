Winnipeg man charged in connection with two deaths, hospital stabbing

A Winnipeg man has been charged following two homicides and a separate stabbing incident at Seven Oaks Hospital last week.

On Monday, Winnipeg police announced Trevor Robert Farley, 37, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 73-year-old Judy Swain in New Bothwell, Man. on Oct. 27, second-degree murder in the death of Stuart Farley, 73, at a home on Toronto Street on Oct. 27, and attempted murder for a stabbing that happened the same day at the hospital.

Const. Rob Carver confirmed Farley is the son of the two homicide victims.

He added the events unfolded in New Bothwell when RCMP responded to a well-being check around 12:45 p.m. and found Swain dead inside the home. RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre wouldn't specifically say how Swain was killed, but said it was a "violent assault."

RCMP informed Winnipeg police about the incident and Winnipeg officers learned the suspect was possibly in the area of Leila Avenue and McPhillips Street. When police were heading to the area, they received a call about reports of a stabbing at Seven Oaks Hospital. Police responded and found a woman in her 60s who was seriously injured. She was taken to hospital in critical condition and was later stabilized.

"My understanding is she is in the hospital, she will be in the hospital for some time," said Carver. "She's not out of the woods, that's my understanding."

Officers took a male suspect into custody.

RCMP later went to a home in the 300 block of Toronto Street in connection to the first homicide to inform next of kin. When officers arrived, they found a man inside the home dead. Winnipeg police took over the investigation.

Police said all three incidents unfolded quickly.

Carver said the Toronto Street homicide was also violent and noted no firearm was involved.

Manaigre said residents in New Bothwell were able to help determine the suspect.

"In speaking with some of the neighbours in that location, everybody knows everybody, so they were able to quickly determine who stopped by," said Manaigre.

Carver said it is believed the Toronto Street homicide happened first, followed by the New Bothwell homicide and then the stabbing at Seven Oaks Hospital.

Police said Farley remains in custody. None of the charges have been proven in court.