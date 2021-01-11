A 32-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested following a six-hour standoff with Winnipeg police.

Winnipeg police received a call on Saturday at 1:13 p.m. asking for them to check on the well-being of an adult woman at a residence in the 200 block of Jamison Avenue.

When officers arrived at the home, the woman left the residence. Police said officers determined she had been assaulted by a man that was also in the suite.

Police said they believed the man was armed with knives and was wearing body armour. They added the man was uncooperative with officers and refused to leave the suite.

The Tactical Support Team and the Crisis Negotiation Unit were called in to help resolve and de-escalate the situation. Police said the man was taken into custody at approximately 7:05 p.m.

The man has been charged with “assault-related offences,” according to Winnipeg police. His name has not been released to protect the identity of the victim.

None of the charges have been tested in court.