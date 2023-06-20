iHeartRadio

Winnipeg man charged with attempted murder in connection with Flin Flon shooting


An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Flin Flon in May that sent two people to the hospital.

On June 14, the Manitoba RCMP arrested a 28-year-old Winnipeg man in relation to the shooting investigation. He has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and several firearm-related offences.

This suspect is the second to be arrested in connection to this incident. In May, a 27-year-old man from Flin Flon was charged with one count of attempted murder and a number of firearm-related offences.

These arrests come after a shooting in Flin Flon on May 4 that left a 23-year-old women with life-threatening injuries and a 28-year-old man with serious injuries.

Officers do not believe this incident was random.

Both suspects were taken into custody and are set to appear in court at a later time.

The RCMP continues to investigate.

